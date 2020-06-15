Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Assam Govt suspends IPR Dy Director in Barak Valley  

News AlertREGIONAL
By From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, 15 June: Assam government has through an order (No. IPRD.88/2002/340) dated June 15, 2020, suspended Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations Department, Barak Valley Region, Indrani Goswami with immediate effect.

The senior IPR officer was absent without prior permission from duty in Silchar on June 4 last when Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was there to hold meeting in the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the wake of landslides in Barak Valley districts.

