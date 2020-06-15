KHADC detects violation trade license terms by non-tribals

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) took note of the large numbers of non-tribal traders who violated the conditions of the trading license taking advantage of the lockdown.

The KHADC CEM Titos Chyne informed that a checking conducted on Monday at the Parking Lot, Garikhana, found that the non-tribals who although possessed trading license who were not dealing with the business as per the business specified in the license.

“Before the lockdown, they had worked somewhere else and now they are selling vegetables at Parking Lot which contravenes the Trading by Non­ Tribals Regulation. The non-tribal traders cannot switch trade and cannot shift their place also. They should stick to the trade as specified in the trading license”, he said.

Interestingly, he said that the traders received an NOC but refused to disclose the name of the person who issued the NOC.

“We find that there are so many traders and we do not know where such huge numbers of traders came from”, he said.

Chyne referred to the incident where the government termed the outsiders apprehended in South West Khasi Hills to be vegetable vendors for more than eight years. He maintained that whatever business they were into they should get a trading license from the Council.

“We have asked the enforcement team of the Council to be prepared to check the documents of the people. Any violation will be dealt with strictly”, he said.

He said that checking would be conducted in phase-wise in the districts which fall under its jurisdiction.