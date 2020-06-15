OIL pays Rs 30 lakh each to wives of deceased firemen

GUWAHATI: Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Oil India Limited (OIL), Sushil Chandra Mishra today handed over cheques of Rs 30.00 lakh each to the wives of the deceased firefighters, Tikheswar Gohain and Durlov Gogoi of OIL under the Company’s social security scheme.

The CMD handed over the cheques at the residences of firemen in Duliajan and Namrup respectively. Both the firemen of the OIL had died in the Baghjan gas well fire incident on June 9 last.

Meanwhile, even as the experts from OIL, ONGC and M/S Alert in Singapore have been doing the spadework round the clock to cap the gas well on fire at Baghjan oil field, Bhaskar Pegu, Deputy Commissioner, Tinsukia District has requested the service of the Army (2 Mountain division) to construct a bridge of around 150 metre length over a water body adjacent to the blowout well under provisions of “Aid to Civil Authorities 1970 under para 35 – assistance under natural calamities – fire.”

Mobilization of materials & personnel from 3 Corps Indian Army, required for logistics and construction of a bridge at Baghjan site, is underway from Misamari and Tezu Army bases.

The OIL has carried out sanitization of all relief camps where people affected by Baghjan fire have been lodged. is in progress while Assam Regiment of Indian Army is operating a medical camp for the people of Bandarkhati Relief Camp.

Five Broadband Seismographs will be deployed by CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat at five recording sites for data to be recorded tentatively for 7-10 days to measure reported tremors that are being felt in and around Baghjan. Locations have been identified and preliminary civil work for deployment of the instruments is in progress.

A team from TERI, Delhi is likely to arrive in the affected area to measure and monitor noise and air quality, including LEL levels.