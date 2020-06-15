Rangkynsai Kharbuki pledges to find out truth behind ‘missing files’

SHILLONG: Executive Member in charge of Trade Department in KHADC, Rangkynsai Kharbuki said would find out the veracity of reported loss of filed from his department.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “We do not know it is a rumour or a reality. I will work it out and call the officers in this matter”.

He requested the KHADC CEM Ttitos Chyne to give him time to work on it and find out the truth.

It may be mentioned that the former CEM of KHADC Latiplang Kharkongor alleged that over hundred files of the Trade department had gone missing.

He had said that the ‘missing’ files were the applications for fresh and renewal of licenses issued by the Trade department during the tenure of the previous executive committee led by United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which is a UDP-led coalition.

The department was held for a brief period by former Executive Member (EM) in-charge of Trade Paul Lyngdoh.

The allegation made by Kharkongor had been refuted by Lyngdoh who said that no file from the department had gone missing.