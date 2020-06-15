Relatives, victims iterate abuse by NEIGRIHMS resident doctor

SHILLONG: The relatives of the twin victims of molestation by NEIGRIHMS resident doctor Jhutan Chaudhuri, have rubbished media reports that he was framed by them.

The relatives informed on Sunday that the poor victims have no interest in defaming anyone.

“What will we gain by accusing a doctor? Our fight is against the immoral act of the doctor and not against the health institute. The allegation that the doctor was framed by the victims is an insult to the helpless women and instead those who are accusing them should be more compassionate,” the relatives said.

The police on Sunday took the statement of the victims as the case is coming up for hearing in the lower court on Monday.

According to the relatives, the victims wept after coming out of the room where the doctor examined them twice.

One of the victims said the doctor was restless after examining her twice in the consultation room and he stopped checking when anyone entered the room.

The relatives said the doctor even asked the victims whether they had any problem after the incident.