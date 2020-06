SHILLONG: COVID-19 pandemic has served a lethal blow to tourism sector in Meghalaya like any other part of the world.

Umiam Lake view point in Shillong along the Guwahati-Shillong road which used to remain bustling with visitors all the time throughout the day, now wears a deserted look. There is no certainty as to when tourists will be back in Meghalaya in near future.