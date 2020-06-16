Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Two more Covid-19 patients recover in Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: Two more COVID-19 positive patients have recovered in Meghalaya, according to  Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

“The two recovered persons from West Garo Hills have tested negative twice for COVID-19 and have been declared recovered from the disease,” Sangma added.

Presently, the total number of coronavirus active cases in Meghalaya stands at 15, while 28 persons have been recovered so far from the disease.

 

