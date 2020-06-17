EKH DC warns traders against SOP violation

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Matsiewdor War Nongbri, has warned of stern action against shopkeepers who violate the odd-even system of opening of shops.

During the high-level inspection of Iewduh led by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong it was found that shops located along the Tirot Sing Syiem Road at Iewduh were flouting the odd-even number system, following which the order was issued by the deputy commissioner.

“If this is the way they are doing it, we will shut down the shops forever and also take strict action against them”, Nongbri said.

Asserting that checking is conducted on a daily basis, the DC said that she has directed the magistrate to ensure that shops open and close as per the directions of the district administration.