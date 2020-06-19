CM rules out Manipur effect in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP national president, Conrad K Sangma has ruled out any ripple effect of Manipur political crisis in Meghalaya, claiming that the ruling MDA coalition was intact.

A day after his own party MLAs defected from the BJP-led coalition plunging Manipur into a serious political crisis, an embarrassed Sangma had to swing into quick action to make sure that his flock remains intact.

Apparently, he was hard pressed to explain how his own party MLA crossed over to the Congress-led opposition.

Speaking to newsmen here on Thursday, Sangma said that the prevailing political situation in Manipur had a lot to do with the leadership and it is more an individual centric decision.

In his judgment, the main factor that contributed to the political topsy-turvy in Manipur was the leadership of the Chief Minister as many were unhappy over the way the portfolios were snatched away from the Ministers.

According to him, the resignation of three BJP MLAs triggered the present political landslide in Manipur. Sangma said that they had earlier raised the issue of simmering dissension among the BJP MLAs with the party’s central leadership.

The NPP president said he had reassured all the partners of the MDA here that there was no possibility of similar drama in the state. Every member has assured to continue to work together.

United Democratic Party (UDP), a major partner in the NPP-led MDA government, has reaffirmed its commitment to continue to support the MDA coalition for ensuring political stability in the state.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, party general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh said that the turn of events in Manipur would have no impact in the state.

According to Mawthoh, the MDA partners had so far been able to hold themselves together, although differences had cropped up from time to time.

Mawthoh said that with the COVID-19 pandemic situation, maintaining political stability was critical and petty squabbles should not impair the government.

BJP seeks

reciprocal gesture

Meanwhile, BJP Meghalaya unit on Thursday shot off a letter to Conrad Sangma urging him to support their candidate in Rajya Sabha elections in Manipur and not to withdraw the support from the government. “We are supporting NPP candidate for Rajya Sabha elections in Meghalaya and as we are a coalition partner here, we expect reciprocation from your side,” the BJP state leadership said.