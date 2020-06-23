MLAs should push for Khasi language recognition: Metbah

SHILLONG: Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Monday said that legislators should push for inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Paying floral tribute at the office campus of Thomas Jones School of Mission, Nongsawlia, Sohra on Monday to commemorate the arrival of Thomas Jones to Sohra in 1841, Metbah recalled that the Assembly had passed a resolution in 2018 for official recognition to the language and called on the legislators to follow up on the matter.

The Speaker was accompanied by KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne, Shella MLA Balajied Synrem, Commissioner and Secretary, Meghalaya Assembly Andrew Simons and Pastor FR Kharkrang.

Metbah said Thomas Jones not only involved himself with the Christian mission but also contributed to the Khasi society.

He also added that it is important for the Khasi society to honour the legacy of the person who gave the people a written alphabet in the Roman script, which, he said has strengthened the identity of the Khasis.

Metbah also informed that Rs 10.52 crore has been sanctioned for Nongsawlia in Sohra under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) Scheme.

Thomas Jones, popularly known as the father of Khasi Alphabet, arrived in the region 179 years ago. He successfully adapted the Khasi language in the roman script and revived two primary schools in Mawsmai and Sohra using the new script. He was a missionary of the Welsh Calvinistic Methodists Foreign Missionary Society.

CM pays tribute

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also paid tribute to the founding father of Khasi Alphabet.

“The Khasi Alphabet in the Roman script and the establishment of Sohra dialect as the common language of Khasi & Jaintia Hills remains his legacy and contribution to the tribes and the people of Meghalaya”, the chief minister tweeted.