Parlours, salons back in business

SHILLONG: As beauty parlours and saloons opened up on Monday, it was a relief to the customers but a rather tough time for the owners as business was slow with very few customers.

In Polo, a beauty Parlour owner, Veronica Thabah said that though it was late in the afternoon, there were only 2-3 customers. She added, “Earlier, there were 20-30 customers in a day”.

Having done her training in Hyderabad, Thabah set up the beauty parlour in Polo market and was happy that the government has reopened the parlours.

She has no staff as she pointed out that she cannot pay them.

Hand sanitisers are provided although she said it is rather hard to do the regular “threading” job for her customers. Another issue she faces is the payment of rent for three months.

Rita Haokip of Sparkle beauty parlour, Laitumkhrah said that customers are very less.

She, however, said customers are happy that the parlours are open.

With strict protocols in place, some of the services not offered are waxing, facials that take about 80 minutes, pedicure and spa.

She said that during the lockdown, she was able to eke out a living by helping her neighbours, friends and relatives although the amount was less.

A beauty parlour owner in Laban Municipal market, Sharmila Kharwanlang said that only one customer visited her shop on Monday. Asked, she smiled and said that she will wait for customers.

It was seen that very few shops used face shields at beauty parlours and salons.

Salon workers were seen using gloves but not face shields.

“We are yet to get full guidelines related to health protocols”, a salon worker said, adding that there is significant reduction in the number of customers.

At the VLCC, the posh salon in Keatinge Road, it was a picture perfect as all arrangements were A-1. All clients were allowed on prior booking to avoid rush. Every customer was checked for temperature, hands were sanitised, made to wear face mask and disposable gloves, while their footwear were mechanically covered with plastic bag.

VLCC however had restricted services which did want require physical contact. The service providers were equipped with PPE and other accessories, including visors.

Eateries

As the restaurants were open for customers, the owners prominently displayed the health protocols at the entrance.

Only two customers per table were allowed to sit.

At the famous Laitumkhrah eatery, Ribok, there were fewer customers with strict social distancing protocols being observed. Thermal scanning was also done by a staff of the eatery.

The owner of a sweet shop at Polo, Friends Sweet Shop, Anup Dey said that he opened the shop for takeaway only as there is no staff to look after the stall. Like the sweet shop, most of the eateries have not made provision for dine-in service.