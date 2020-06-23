Uncertainty over BJP govt’s fate in Manipur

NEW DELHI: Fate of the beleaguered BJP government in Manipur remained tantalisingly uncertain on Monday, even as the two firefighters, Conrad Sangma and Himanta Biswa Sarma, spent hours at Imphal to wean back the estranged MLAs.

From all accounts available, it seems BJP leadership is going to try all the tricks in the book to keep the N. Biren Singh Ministry in power and it is unlikely that the formation of a new government is going to come any day soon.

Before Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took a flight back to Shillong, the political impasse in Manipur was far from over, all four dissident NPP MLAs whose role is critical remained unmoved despite several rounds of talks.

That the four MLAs are still camping in the same hotel where Congress leaders are staying and no words from state NPP have fuelled speculations on the ongoing crisis.

It seems after winning the crucial Rajya Sabha polls, the embattled BJP’s game plan is to wait for the by-polls for the vacant Assembly seats since some MLAs had been disqualified by court direction. BJP will be trying to restore its majority on its own while trying frantically to keep the allies like NPP back in the fold.

Alluring feelers have also been sent to the three BJP legislators who had resigned for retracting their steps. With the government at the Centre and a former Union minister as governor, BJP is hoping to remain in power despite being reduced to a minority.

Meanwhile in Guwahati, Sarma said the crisis would be resolved in the next two to three days. (See Page 4)

) On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said that the presence of Sangma and Sarma would have no impact even if the chief minister is replaced.

“The only solution is Congress-led SPF (Secular Progressive Front) government in Manipur. Congress, along with other parties, has the numbers. In a democracy, the majority is always proved on the floor of the House. I strongly urge Manipur Governor to convene a special assembly session soon. Let there be a floor test. How can BJP-led minority government with 23 MLAs stay in power,” Meitei tweeted. (With IANS input)