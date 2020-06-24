Prestone, Hek defend CM’s Manipur visits

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Health Minister AL Hek have defended Chief Minister Conrad Sangma visiting Manipur amid COVID-19.

Hours after testing negative for COVID-19, the chief minister once again left for Manipur on Tuesday.

Conrad had earlier visited Imphal on Sunday following political rumblings in the state after which his samples were taken by the health authorities on Monday and he tested negative.

However, on Tuesday again, the chief minister left for Manipur.

When asked if this is not breaking of quarantine protocol by the chief minister, the deputy chief minister said the question of breaking protocol does not arise as his visit to Manipur was a one day affair and he also tested negative.

“He went to Manipur for a specific meeting and he went by a chartered private jet,” Tynsong said.

Earlier, Tynsong informed that the Health department has issued separate protocols for the ministers and officials who visit outside the state.

“As per the protocol, it is mandatory for the ministers and officials to do the RT-PCR test once they go outside the state,” Tynsong said.

Quoting a notification issued on June 2, Tynsong said the criteria is that persons working for COVID-19 management and other urgent government duties visiting other states on duty would be tested with RT-PCR and if the test result is negative they will be allowed to proceed to work while taking all necessary precautions.

He further said that the chief minister does not have to undergo 14 days quarantine.

“If we have to undergo 14-day quarantine then the state administration would be affected. Thinking of all these issues in mind, the Health department has issued a separate protocol for the ministers and officials to ensure that the government machinery keeps functioning smoothly,” he said.

It may be mentioned that Conrad had gone to Manipur for party matters and not on government or COVID duty. Defending the chief minister, even the health minister said that the health department has given him necessary clearance to join the work after he tested negative for the virus.

“It is a general protocol, if a person goes outside the state and comes back on the same day, the person has to go for quarantine and give swab samples and if the results are negative, the person is allowed to come out,” Hek said.

Generally, other people who are coming back to the state from outside have to first go to the quarantine centres and give their samples and if they are tested negative, they are sent home where they have to undergo atleast 14 days of home quarantine.