Amid coronavirus pandemic locals find Umiam view point refreshing

SHILLONG: The deserted Umiam view point is now visited by the locals who want to get away from the monotonous life indoors due to coronavirus.

They find the place refreshing without visitors from outside the state.

The Umiam view point is usually crammed with tourists from across India and the world who would stop by for some time and take pictures.

During a visit to the area on Sunday, it was found that though the viewpoint wears a lonely look, one cannot deny the freshness in the air.

Replacing the tourists are the locals who would drive to view point on a lazy Sunday.

Iaitreiskhem Warbah from Nongkrem was around with some friends. He said, “I do not come here, for me the journey is always between Shillong and Laitkor. But today since I have come here, so I just stopped by”.

Warbah was earlier a truck driver transporting coal/cement/limestone but left truck driving 8 years ago and is currently working in a shop in Laitkor.

A resident of Mawkasiang, Ricky Kharlor said Umiam looks better with less people around. With a smile on his face, he said the people who visit the area appear to be happy.

But some locals feel the vacuum that the pandemic has created. For Requestme Pyrtuh, a resident of Mawlong, “the place looks deserted without tourists”.

There were a few regular local visitors like Ripa Lyngdoh of Mawlai who found the place enchanting with less vehicles and people around. “It feels good here, the quietness and the fresh air. I often visit this place,” said Lyngdoh.