Govt releases funds for COVID, disaster

SHILLONG: Revenue and Disaster Management Department has released Rs 51.80 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to all the 11 districts.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Kyrmen Shylla on Monday said that the funds had been released as relief assistance for the victims in view of the natural calamities which had hit the state last year.

The relief assistance provided by the government to the victims includes gratuitous relief and ex-gratia payment.

Giving details, the minister informed that the funds released to each district under the SDRF include Rs 35.17 crore (West Garo Hills), Rs 4.87 crore (South West Garo Hills), Rs 1 crore (East Khasi Hills), Rs 15.39 lakh (East Jaiñtia Hills), Rs 1.32 crore (East Garo Hills), Rs 1.18 crore (Ri-Bhoi), Rs 4.14 crore (North Garo Hills), Rs 2.56 crore (South Garo Hills), Rs 26.89 lakh (South West Garo Hills) and Rs 26,000 (West Jaiñtia Hills) and Rs Rs 46.09 lakh (West Khasi Hills)

Meanwhile, the department has released Rs 5.83 crore to respective Deputy Commissioners, Police and Urban Affairs department for the purpose of containment of COVID-19.

While an amount of Rs 5.30 crore has been transferred to all the Deputy Commissioners as advance fund for containment of COVID-19, an amount of Rs 15.45 lakh has been released to Secretariat Administration Department for procurement of materials for sanitisation. An amount of Rs 23.46 lakh has been given to Home (Police) department for procurement of masks and sanitisers while Rs 14.52 lakh has also been released for the Urban Affairs department.