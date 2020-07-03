Municipal employees to get salary

SHILLONG: The Shillong Municipal Board employees will get their pending salary thanks to the intervention of the High Court of Meghalaya.

During the hearing of the matter on Thursday, the government made a statement that the salary of the petitioners for the period of one month has already been released and the unpaid salary of the remaining period would be paid within fifteen days from Thursday.

In this context, hearing of the petition has been deferred and the matter will be taken up on July 23.