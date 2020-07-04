E-learning evokes mixed response from teachers, students, parents

SHILLONG: Over three months have passed since schools and educational institutions were closed in view of the COVID-19-induced lockdown and the student community is growing more anxious with every passing day.

With no clear-cut way from the government as to what is the way forward, the students are relying on online learning to ensure that they keep up with the curriculum amidst the pandemic.

The Shillong Times on Thursday spoke to teachers, parents and the students seeking their response on the travail of online learning and their opinion on ways to ensure that the studies are not affected.

Shillong-based Physics teacher, Rahul Chatterjee, who teaches in Jail Road Boys Higher Secondary School, said that at this juncture, surviving through the pandemic is the most important.

“Classes and regular school days, at whatever level, can wait, and it has to wait. Everyone is going through the same situation. We’re all on even keel and there is nothing to worry about losing a year to the virus,” he said.

He said that this is a time when teachers could bridge learning gaps among weaker children rather than focusing on new material and finishing the syllabus, adding that young learners could be taught to better speak English or even increase their ability to express themselves.

“Whenever schools reopen (it will have to be in alignment with the rest of the country), that month can be month two of the scholastic cycle and classes can proceed from thereon to complete the cycle at month twelve. That way, everything remains the same except being delayed by the period due to the pandemic. Not doing this would be denying the pandemic and trying to force things into normalcy,” he said.

The Principal of Loreto Convent, Sr. Mercia D’Souza, stressed on the need to keep more touch with the students so as to keep a tab on the physical, mental, emotional and all-round development of the children.

Calling on parents to cooperate with teachers, she added that schools should reopen only after the government and other relevant authorities give their nod.

“We can manage studies somehow, but authorities first need to give us a clear picture on the present situation. Only then can we can do necessary adjustments with regard to the protocols,” she said.

Pankaj Thapa, assistant lecturer of Physics at a city school, said that the syllabus should be condensed and the teachers can proceed accordingly.

“If we teach everything now and the course is cut short later, then the hard work of both students and teachers would go in vain. Therefore, the government should give clear directions on the syllabus,” he said.

Thapa also spoke about the limitations to online learning.

He lamented that many poor families, while some who are also not educated, cannot cope with this pattern of teaching. Primarily, they lack resources such as a smartphone, which is a must for online learning.

ED Nongsiang, president of the Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers’ Association, echoed Thapa’s views.

He lamented that most of the students do not have access to the online classes, adding television cannot replace the classroom teaching.

Admitting that most of the students have been affected due to the closure of schools, he said that the government can consider resuming school for higher classes with protocols and SOP in place instead of shutting them off for very long.

R Thapa, a student of HL Mizo School, said that teachers are assigning assignments online, but the real problem is faced when dealing with subjects like Mathematics and Science as explanations, which are given online, become very difficult to comprehend.

Aryan Biswa, a student from Seven Set Higher Secondary School, said that online learning is quite helpful albeit some problems crop up from time to time.

Stating that the closure of school has not affected his studies to a great extent, he, however, added that classroom learning is much more interactive and lively.

Apart from students, the parents, too, wished that things take a turn for the usual at the earliest.

NFG Momin, whose son is a class X student in one of the city schools, said that online classes, although they do the job, are not helping students like the usual classes at the schools.

“I feel that at least Class X should be opened, of course with strict protocols,” she said, adding that it is difficult for her son to understand Mathematics and Science online.

A class KG student’s parent, Leslie Diengdoh, said that it becomes difficult for children to be attentive in online studies.

“Students used to have competitive spirit during regular classes, which is now missing in online classes,” Diengdoh said.