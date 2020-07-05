Rynjah to get urban PHC

Shillong: Health Minister A L Hek on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Rynjah State Dispensary to an Urban Primary Health Centre at the Rynjah State Dispensary. He was accompanied by local MLA, Charles Pyngrope and Director of Health Services, Dr. A War among others.

Rs 2.79 crore has been sanctioned for the project and it is expected to be completed within 18 months of commencement.

Speaking on the occasion, Hek said it was a red letter day for the people of Rynjah and its surrounding areas.

He informed that it was a difficult task to construct a primary health centre in urban areas due to failure to fulfil many criteria, particularly that of land requirement.

He added that hard work and cooperation of all stakeholders has made the upgradation a reality.

Pyngrope said the upgradation of the dispensary will go a long way in fulfilling the aspiration of the people of Rynjah and its surrounding areas and also appreciated the dedication of health workers and all stakeholders in tackling the pandemic.

On the occasion, as many as 10,47,654 long-lasting insecticide-treated nets were also distributed to the DHMOs of Ri Bhoi district, West Khasi Hills district, South West Khasi Hills district, East Jainita Hills district, West Jainita Hills district and East Khasi Hills district.

With the aim of eliminating malaria by 2030, the distribution of the mosquito nets is part of the central government’s initiative to achieve this goal.