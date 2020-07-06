Assam to begin mass testing for COVID19 in select Guwahati areas tomorrow

GUWAHATI: Mass testing for COVID-19 is being started in Guwahati city where the number of COVID-19 positive cases has increased alarmingly in the last ten days or so indicating that the city is now in pandemic stage.

In order to bring in as much Guwahati residents as possible under the mass surveillance programme, Assam Health Department has decided to embark on area-wise house-to-house testing for COVID-19 in view of the unabated spike in number of COVID-19 positive cases in the city now under loackdown till July 12 next.

The process will be set on the roll in Ward No 2 (Pandu area) in the city from July 7 with a target to complete 3000 tests in two days.

“In a first of its kind initiative on mass testing in Assam, Health Dept shall carry out house-to-house #Covid tests in Ward No 2 ( Pandu area) of Guwahati Municipality, starting Tuesday (July 7). We target to complete 3000 tests in the Ward in two days,” tweeted the State health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As many at 1334 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Guwahati on July 4th and 5th raising an alarm in the Health Department