Opposition to border trade amid pandemic

SHILLONG: As cases are starting to rise in the city, people have become all the more skeptical regarding relaxations, primarily border trade with Bangladesh, which could backfire on the state as far as the notorious COVID-19 is concerned.

Hence, the Dorbar Shnong Nongtalang, West Jaintia Hills, has opposed the resumption of limestone export from Nongtalang to Bangladesh through the Dawki Land Custom Station while urging the government to reconsider the decision to resume export from July 9.

The dorbar shnong, in a statement issued here, stated that the opposition is made on the basis of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh, where Sylhet district has been categorised as a red zone.

The dorbar shnong warned that those who go to the border will be barred from entering the village.

“Anyone who is working in the export business or is an exporter, who has gone to the border areas, will not be allowed to enter the village. The village will set up a gate”, the Nongtalang dorbar said.

Pointing at lack of stringent measures to contain the disease in Bangladesh, the dorbar shnong said that some drivers may casually enter a tea stall and meet people in the neighbouring country, which could have a ripple effect here in Meghalaya.

It also submitted a letter to the Sub-Divisional Officer of Amlarem imploring upon the government authorities to reconsider the decision to resume export from July 9.

Earlier, the Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU), War Jaintia Circle (WJC) had also questioned the government on allowing the resumption of Indo- Bangla trade asserting that Bangladesh was reporting a large number of COVID-19 cases.

The JSU-WJC had sought clarification from the state government whether there will be enough safety measures to protect drivers and workforce at the border.

The union had also said that the it will not accept the state approval for trade of exporting goods to Bangladesh if proper protocols are not put in place and their enforcement is not carried out.

On the other hand, the East Jaintia Hills district administration had introduced standard operating procedure (SOP) for import from Bangladesh.