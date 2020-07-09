BSF-Umpling Dorbar come together to tackle COVID

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force and the Dorbar Shnong of Umpling have agreed to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Health Minister AL Hek along with DHS (MI) and other officials held a meeting to discuss the situation arising out of several BSF personnel testing positive in their Umpling campus.

Hek said he also held discussions with BSF and the officials have agreed to work with everybody to contain the virus.

Earlier, the Dorbar Shnong of Umpling submitted a memorandum to the zonal magistrate saying that BSF personnel were roaming around the locality without following the protocols of wearing masks and social distancing.

The Shnong also said that for the time being, the BSF personnel and their families should be confined to their campus as their movement has created fear of the pandemic among the local residents.

Hek said that there are 295 BSF personnel who are staying outside the campus while 130 stay in the containment area in Umpling.

He also said that he has asked the Chief Secretary to look into the entire matter.