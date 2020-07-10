Report submitted to govt

SHILLONG: The magisterial inquiry report on the COVID-19 protocol violation by a wedding party has been submitted to the state government.

Additional Deputy Commissioner MB Tongper was entrusted to probe the misuse of passes by those who attended the wedding.

Sources said that the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner handed over the report to the government with recommendations and necessary action.

“The report is confidential and hence the content cannot be divulged”, an official said.

According to sources, the East Khasi Hills district administration will also take corrective measures as the matter involves the misuse of passes issued by the office of the deputy commissioner.

Out of the 41 persons who attended the wedding ceremony at Greenwood Resort, Khanapara, two were tested positive.