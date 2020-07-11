EJH issues protocols to visit to Assam, border areas

KHLIEHRIAT: Alarmed by the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner has set up protocols for those frequently visiting Guwahati or bordering areas of Assam for essential or unavoidable works.

All such persons are to register themselves with Meghalaya portal for e-pass and obtain the interstate transit pass from the DC, the DC said in a statement

Screening, using an IR thermometer or thermal scanner, will be conducted for the persons. RTK (anti-body testing) will also be done on entering the screening point and they will be allowed to enter only after testing negative for COVID-19.

If tested positive, they will have to be quarantined and tested for RT- PCR, the DC said.