IIM to be corona care centre

SHILLONG: The state government has decided to convert IIM Umsawli into a corona care centre in view of the increasing number of BSF personnel testing positive in the state.

Informing this after a video conference with BSF officials on Friday, Director of Health Services, Dr Aman War said that the decision was taken as the number of cases in BSF was increasing day by day which was alarming and in case the paramilitary organisation is not able to deal with it, the personnel who have tested would be shifted there. “We are concerned about the increasing number. Another 39 tested positive today and they are already under containment and all are asymptomatic,” he said.

He said that while the number of cases is alarming, these are asymptomatic and can be contained.

“If they cannot manage in the BSF campus we will transfer them to IIM Umsawli”, he added.

Asked about the strategy going forward, War said,” Isolation is the strategy and all should think and behave as asymptomatic positive patients.”

“Then only we would be able to take care of one another”, he said.

Out of the 134 active positive cases detected so far, as many as 94 are from the BSF. The headquarters at Umpling has been declared as containment zone.