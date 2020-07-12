Nongmynsong outpost closed

SHILLONG: Nongmyn-song outpost has been temporarily closed with immediate effect as police officials of the outpost came in close proximity with a secondary contact while discharging their duties.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration) GK Iangrai said that the outpost will be closed till the time the entire area gets disinfected and police officials of the outpost have been sent for medical screening and risk assessment.

The police have asked people residing within the jurisdiction of Nongmyn-song outpost to approach Rynjah police station for any urgent requirements.

Nongrim Hills case

The Dorbar Shnong, Nongrim Hills has informed that while one positive case was reported, the social media posts about declaration of containment zone is not true.

As there is one case, the containment of the area is done by the Dorbar just to prevent any movement of the people till the formalities are completed by the district administration and health department, it said.

The affected area has 99 families with 349 people.

The Dorbar said there is no obstruction to vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Mahadev Khola clarifies

Meanwhile, the Mahadev Khola temple administration has clarified that there is no COVID case in the temple.

They said that report of a positive COVID case in the temple is false.

Some people are deliberately spreading rumour to defame the temple, they added. “An FIR will be filed against the fake news”.