Survey projects spike in cases

SHILLONG: The number of positive COVID cases in the state is expected to go up further in the coming days, according to a survey conducted by the State Surveillance Team. The government was apprised of this ominous finding of the survey during Saturday’s review meeting, sources said. The number of cases has doubled in the last couple of days.

According to the sources, the State Surveillance Team said there were certain areas in the city which are expected to see a spike in the number of cases. The projection, sources said, is based on the high number of returnees from outside in those particular areas and on Saturday itself, a couple of cases were reported from there.