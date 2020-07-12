Widespread rain predicted

SHILLONG: The weather reports on Thursday indicated an enhanced southwest monsoon rainfall spell over Meghalaya.

According to weather features, the monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to run close to foothills of the Himalaya.

The report said there is high convergence of southwesterly/southerly winds from Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels over Northeastern states.

“Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls and Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Meghalaya from Saturday to Monday”, the report added.