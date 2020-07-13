KSU accuses BSF of violating COVID norms at Shella

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union has accused BSF personnel based at Shella of “blatant violation of health protocols” thereby endangering the health safety of the local residents.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the president KSU Shella unit, Pynkmenlang Sanmiet alleged that BSF personnel are moving freely in Shella Haat on Saturday without wearing mask or maintaining social distancing.

Stating that the COVID-19 had affected most of the BSF personnel, Sanmiet said, “it is frightening that the BSF personnel are moving about and buying materials in Hat Shella” in complete disregard to the health safety of the civilian population.

The statement urged the BSF to refrain from moving around carelessly defying the government protocols. “We do not know who is a potential carrier”, he said.

The union has urged the district administration to act on this so as to ensure that the public are safe and the union has also appealed to the residents to be on their guard.