Police register case against all 41 violators

SHILLONG: City Police have registered a case against the 41 people from Shillong violating law and the health protocols while attending a wedding at Greenwood Resort, Khanapara last month.

Based on the directive of the government, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner on Sunday filed the FIR by name against the group that drove to Guwahati on June 27 for being part of the wedding.

“The case is being registered at Sardar Police Station under Epidemic Diseases Act and Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations 2020,” East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtnger said.

According to police, if the 41 persons contest the charges and are convicted in the court of law, they would be required to cough up an unspecified sum of money running into lakhs of rupees. Under the relevant law, there is no provision for imprisonment.

However, the public suspicion of official laxity at various levels is palpable regarding allotment of passes to the wedding party.

The fact that Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong declined to share the inquiry report with the media, appears to have fuelled speculations of an attempt to shield the concerned officials. Opposition MLA PT Sawkmie has already given vent to the public ire and demanded of the government to make public the enquiry report.

What is worse is that some members of the immediate family of the marriage party had been tested positive and have become high risk contacts, while others have become primary contacts.

East Khasi Hills DC, M War Nongbri had herself come in contact with such a primary contact and had been tested but found negative.