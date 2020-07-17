How state cops ward off COVID infection

SHILLONG: Personnel of Meghalaya Police, who are the first responders and are out on the road during the pandemic discharging their duties, make them vulnerable to the deadly infection, but quite remarkably, while several police men in different parts of the country have been infected with COVID, so far have remained unscathed with just one case being detected in East Jaintia Hills.

This has largely been a result of putting a functional internal system in place and meticulously monitored by a dedicated team.

The State Police, for example, have set up isolation Centres and personnel who return from leave are not allowed to join their duties immediately and they are made to undergo isolation. Similarly, the police personnel after returning from Containment areas are made to undergo necessary tests. Add to it, the unrelenting monitoring carried out at the apex by the state DGP himself. The Department also issues directions to all districts and units to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

As of now, two police outposts in the state including one in East Jaintia Hills and Nongmensong Police outpost have been temporarily closed. The police outpost in East Jaintia Hills was closed after one personnel tested positive while Nongmensong Outpost has been temporarily closed with as police officials of the outpost came in close proximity with a secondary contact while discharging their duties.

Speaking about the preparations of Meghalaya Police on keeping themselves safe while discharging their duties, Assistant IGP GK Iangrai said the police had constituted a health and hygiene committee in every district units besides creating a COVID control room in the headquarters.

“The health and Hygiene Committee looks into the welfare of the police personnel and we are providing them PPE, masks, hand sanitisers and even vitamins,” he said.

With two police outposts already closing down temporarily, the East Khasi Hills district police have upped the precautionary measures against COVID-19. Door mat soaked in sanitiser, hand wash area and thermal readings are a few of the significant measures that have been strictly adopted in all police centres in the district.

East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtnger said that the police are indeed facing difficulties due to COVID situation but nonetheless they were dedicated to their call of duty.