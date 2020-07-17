Result delay agony for returnees

SHILLONG: Several returnees have to wait at least for a week to get their test results thereby causing inconvenience to them.

Sources said on Thursday that while it takes a maximum of two days to get the test results, the undue delay has brought anxiety to them.

Many returnees are at a loss since they have to pay for their quarantine as the more days they stay in paid quarantine, the more problems they face since the hotel bills will increase.

They sought the intervention of health authorities in this regard.