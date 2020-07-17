Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Result delay agony for returnees

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Representative picture: Returnees during a screening procedure. File Photo

 

SHILLONG: Several returnees have to wait at least for a week to get their test results thereby causing inconvenience to them.
Sources said on Thursday that while it takes a maximum of two days to get the test results, the undue delay has brought anxiety to them.
Many returnees are at a loss since they have to pay for their quarantine as the more days they stay in paid quarantine, the more problems they face since the hotel bills will increase.
They sought the intervention of health authorities in this regard.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.