Zero COVID cases from Nongmensong

SHILLONG: In what can be termed as good news for the state amidst the onslaught of pandemic, none of the residents of Nongmensong, located close to high-risk BSF campus, tested positive for COVID-19 during the random test conducted in the locality on Friday.

East Khasi Hills District Medical and Health Officer, Dr MR Basaiawmoit said that 1001 samples were taken during the random testing on Friday in Nongmensong and none tested positive.

Now, the random testing would be done on Saturday in Mawpat which will be followed by random testing in Langkyrding Mihngi on Monday next.

On the first day, the random testing was done in Hubert Memorial School in Umpling where altogether 547 samples were taken out of which one person was tested positive.

The random tests are being conducted through the rapid antigen kits and the results are declared within 15 minutes.

The random test is being conducted in localities adjacent to BSF camp and one individual is being tested from five houses which are in close proximity to the BSF campus, while one individual would be tested from 10 houses which are a little away from the camp.