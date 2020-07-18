State youth policy soon

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has assured to speed up the process of releasing the State Youth Policy at the earliest.

Speaking at a function to observe the death anniversary of U Tirot Sing, he referred to the recommendations of the National People’s Youth Front, the NPP youth wing, to incorporate in the youth policy.

The NPYF national working president, Nickey Nongkhlaw, handed over the recommendations for drafting and implementing the youth policy to Conrad.

According to the NPP, the document is ‘a forerunner, propeller and reminder’ to enable the youth to chart their course and determine their destiny within the aspirational parameters of the vision of the geographical and cultural identity called Meghalaya’.

The youth policy seeks to form a performing task force to act in a time-bound manner and on an inclusive and consultative mode.