‘Cong made attempts to destabilise MDA’

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has revealed that the Opposition Congress had made attempts to destabilise the MDA coalition.

Sangma said that it was during the Rajya Sabha poll that the Congress tried to reach out to coalition partners.

The chief minister said he had received information on a regular basis about the meeting of Congress leaders with the coalition partners and the information was shared by the MDA partners themselves.

“It is very clear that the Opposition is trying to play their part and doing what an Opposition would do, Sangma said.

He, however, said that the MDA and its partners are very committed and everybody is working in a very transparent manner.

“The Congress party will try to do things but I assure you nothing of that sort is happening,” he added.

He further said the most important thing for any coalition is to carry everybody along and everybody must be given space and respect.

“These are the guiding principles for the MDA coalition and based on these principles, the MDA partners are happy with the way things are,” he added.

Sources had earlier revealed that attempts were made quietly by the Opposition Congress to cash in on the division among the coalition partners over the Rajya Sabha nominee. The Congress wanted the MDA partners to join hands with them.

Asserting that the MDA coalition is strong and committed, the chief minister said there will be small issues and concerns which will always come up in a coalition.