Guwahati virus, Khanapara situation cause of worry

SHILLONG: The COVID-19 situation in Khanapara and its adjoining areas was causing concern among the state health officials who described it as “alarming”. Equally worrisome was the virulent nature of Guwahati virus carried to the state.

Speaking to newsmen here on Saturday, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War said that although there was no new positive case reported from Khanapara and its adjoining areas, the department was closely monitoring the situation.

“We hope that there is no community spread”, War said.

Meanwhile, the State Health Department has observed a sharp variation in the way the viruses behave.

“The virus of the people who are infected from Guwahati is more virulent compared to the virus contracted by the returnees. We have witnessed the virus of the index patient who had gone for treatment to Guwahati is very virulent since many of his high risk contacts have been tested positive,” Dr. War said.

According to him, even in the case of the BSF, the spread of the virus was restricted within their camp and there was no spread of the virus outside.

On the other hand, the DHS also asserted that there was no community spread in localities adjacent to the BSF camp as random tests were done in Umpling and Nongmensong area earlier this week

”We have found that there is no community spread in localities adjacent to the BSF camp after we have completed the random testing at Umpling and Nongmensong,” Dr.Warr said. It may be mentioned that a total number of 547 samples were collected from Umpling and another 1001 samples were collected from Nongmensong during the random testing.

“Only one person was tested positive at Umpling during the random testing. The four suspected cases in Umpling have come out negative in the RT-CPR test,” he informed.

Dr. War further informed that they have decided to activate the TB Hospital at Umsawli as the Corona Care Centre and another two in Ri Bhoi district including the GNM School of Nursing and the MCH Hospital at Umran will be converted into corona care if the need arises.