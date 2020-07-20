Defence does not have testing centres, BSF lacks single rooms

SHILLONG: The BSF does not have single rooms for isolation while the defence forces do not have testing centres.

The matter was revealed during several meetings of the armed and paramilitary forces with the state government.

A report in this regard was examined by the High Court of Meghalaya recently.

During their meeting with the government, the BSF informed that there was no facility for isolation in single rooms, though other preventive measures were being taken.

In another meeting, it was noted with concern that though the representatives of the armed/paramilitary forces informed that the quarantine protocols as laid down by the respective ministries are being followed, they do not have any testing facilities, and have requested the state government to assist them in this regard.

Currently, the samples are collected at Military Hospital and tests are done at NEIGRIHMS.

The government assured to provide kits for rapid tests as an interim measure.

However, the government made it clear that the defence forces should make their own purchase as the testing kits of the state are provided only for some days.

The government has also said web application can be made available to the armed and paramilitary forces to manage their own central data on personnel quarantined and yet to quarantined.

The government shared a letter to the defence forces on minimum testing protocol to be observed and offered to share quarantine diaries.

As the CRPF does not have quarantine facilities, the government has asked the DGP to coordinate with the troopers in this regard.

Police alert after more COVID deaths

Amid the spread of COVID-19 and two more deaths, including a BSF constable, the state police has taken precautions to ensure that its personnel are safe.

A senior police official said on Sunday that except one positive case in East Jaintia Hills, other police personnel are currently safe. “We are committed to ensure safety of our men and we have asked those who are seriously ill to stay at home”, the official said.

Police personnel are also maintaining protocols strictly to prevent infection. Personnel with some medical condition have been isolated.

Compared to the state police, the BSF and other armed forces returned to Shillong from different red zones and hence they tested positive.