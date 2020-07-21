35 FIRs filed against those attending marriage party at Greenwood Resort

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong today said that 47 people had attended the marriage party at Greenwood Resort, Khanapara violating COVID-19 protocols.

The government has already filed FIR against 35 of them while four more FIRs will be filed against four more people in East Kashi Hills District.

T may be mentioned that eight persons from Ri-Bhoi district attended the marriage party.