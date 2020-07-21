Amit Shah dials Meghalaya CM after flood ravages state

NEW DELHI: Faced with the raging flood situation in the North East India which has now affected Meghalaya as well, killing at least 5, Union Minister Amit Shah spoke to the state Chief Minister, on Tuesday.

“Loss of lives due to the floods in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya is very disturbing,” Shah said.

He added that he has spoken to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to assure him “all possible help” from the Central government.

“Nation stands resolutely with the people of Meghalaya in these trying times,” Shah added.

At least 5 people lost their lives and over a lakh have been affected due to the floods in the state, particularly in the West Garo Hills of Meghalaya. A whopping 175 villages have been affected by the flood.

Meanwhile, Assam is already battling a massive flood situation that has killed at least 85 people and affected lakhs others. At least 24 of the state’s 33 districts are affected due to the floods.

IANS