Curfew extended till 1st August in West Garo Hills

TURA: In continuation with the earlier order, Curfew under Section 144 Cr PC together with the Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations 2020, has been extended in the entire West Garo Hills District from 6:00 AM of 22nd July, 2020 till 6:00 AM of 1st August, 2020.

The curfew which comes into force with immediate effect has the same prohibitions and exemptions issued earlier such as closure of all educational, training, coaching institutions etc, but expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching, closure of all religious places of worship, any assembly whatsoever and while enforcing this every individual to mandatorily maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet, wearing of mask, respiratory etiquette and to strictly follow without fail, the various protocol and advisories of the Government in the Health & Family Welfare Department at all times, prohibiting Inter-State Movement of persons will continue, prohibition of moving in public and work place without a mask and prohibiting movement of individuals between 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM in the District of West Garo Hills other than Inter State Border areas with Assam where restricted timing is from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM and no plying of vehicles other than Essential Commodities.

As per the Order, opening of hotels with strict compliance with the SOP issued by the Tourism Department, Government of Meghalaya and permission issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Tura remains the same while operation of Restaurants/ Cafes/ Food-Outlets, barber shops/ beauty parlour and salons with strict compliance to all protocols and guidelines will be opened from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day and Saturday and Sunday will be closed.

Further, in the interest of the general public, the operation of Private and Public Transport plying on Odd number ending with 1,3,5,7,9 and Even number ending with 0,2 4 6 8 as notified earlier on 2nd June, 2020 remains the same.

Further, the Grocery stores, Vegetables, Fruits, Milk and Meat outlets, Animal Feed and Agriculture machinery spare parts and repairs shops will continue to remain open while, all weekly markets, regular markets, commercial and financial establishments in West Garo Hills including those in the Meghalaya-Assam Border will continue to remain closed.

Moreover, the operation of Legal Brick Kiln in rural areas, all agriculture and allied sector activities like farming, harvesting, marketing and transportation of produce, MGNREGA works, Construction works, irrigation projects, buildings, industrial project in rural areas and outside Tura Municipality area, quarrying of chips and aggregate and transportation and all these activities should be implemented with strict maintenance of social distancing and other advisories which needs to be monitored by their respective department heads also remains the same, however for transportation activities pass have to be obtained from Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Tura.

Further, in situ Construction activities being allowed in Tura Municipality area, but subject to labourers already available at the worksite and not sourced from outside and subject to due permission from the Town Planner and COVID Health Advisory also remains the same.

Meanwhile, the services of Common Service Centres and Services provided by self employed persons like electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters remains the same.

Moreover, the exemption of Senior Citizens who are above the age of 60 years from obtaining vehicle pass and curfew pass remains the same, but they should carry their valid photo Identity card along with them as proof of age while they travel and the opening of private clinics, nursing homes and lab with all their medical professional and staff and their inter State movement subject to ensure strict compliance to all protocols and guidelines also remains the same.

Meanwhile, in Tura Town area all shops to remain open from Monday to Friday each day including Tura Super Market, Urban Marketing Hub, Sundare Shopping Complex, Rikman Shopping Complex, N M Complex, Sora Complex, GHADC New Building as per the order issued by the TMB and will be monitored by Tura Municipal Board. Hawkers on crowded junctions and main road are not allowed as per the order and all shops to maintain social distancing norms strictly and the time for opening of shops is from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day.

Further, repairing services for kitchen appliances and travel agencies will continue to remain open.

While in Rural areas, all shops including tea-stalls, restaurants and dhabas will remain open from Monday to Friday by following social distancing norms strictly and the timing is from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day.

Further, allowing of Non-Contact and Indirect-Contact Sporting activities subject to strict compliance with the SOP issued by Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Meghalaya and allowing the export of minor minerals to operate with strict compliance with SOP issued by the Government of Meghalaya, Commerce and Industries Department remains the same.

Exemption of the order for Security forces, Medical teams on duty and essential services, MeECL, Public Health Engineering (PHE), PWD, Police and Armed Forces, Fire & Emergency Services, Food and Civil Supplies department, PDS Wholesalers/Dealers and FCI Staff, Petrol Pumps and LPG delivery, Tura Municipal Board, Telecom, Telegraph Communication, IT Services, NIC, Print and Electronic Media, Banks & ATMs, Treasury and all Postal and Courier Services, Vehicles carrying Essential Commodities, food items, medical equipments or other goods, Home delivery, Community delivery vehicles with valid passes issued by the District Administration remains the same.

Further, while directing everyone to Stay At Home, the District Magistrate, West Garo Hills has advised everyone to wear Mask and Cover the mouth when coming out in emergency which is mandatory and spitting in public place is prohibited. Violators will be imposed penalty by the designated Officers, who have been empowered under Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 as per the notification issued earlier.

Any person violating these lockdown measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.