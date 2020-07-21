Fines for protocol violation announced

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh has issued an order directing magistrates and officials of the police department to ensure that Covid-19 regulations are maintained by all and to impose penalty on those violating it.

The notification in this regard makes it mandatory for all to wear masks without valve covering both mouth and nose and keeping physical distance of at least six feet from each other. The order also prohibits spitting and smoking in public places along with a penalty of Rs 500 for the first violation of any of the regulations and an increased amount of Rs 1000 for the second and subsequent offences.

Meanwhile, a similar order was also issued by the East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner where, besides spitting, the use of smokeless tobacco has been banned. The same penalty for the violation of any protocol was also announced for East Garo Hills.