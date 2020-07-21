GU student held for forged social media post in CM’s name

GUWAHATI: The Crime Branch of the Assam Police arrested one Deepjyoti Gogoi, a students of Gauhati University, for circulating a forged appeal of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on social media.

Of late, an appeal asking for a public donation to help the flood-hit in the state was shown to be issued by the Assam Chief Minister, went viral on social media.

The ‘forged appeal’ circulated by Deepjyoti said, “Let us extend our helping hand towards the flood victims. Your little donation can help smiling thousands of flood victims.” Notably, the ‘social media post’ also highlighted the bank account of the CM Relief Fund.

Deepjyoti was pursuing a master in journalism and mass communication at the Gauhati University. He has been booked under section 420 of the IPC, a source in the Crime Branch of Assam Police said.

It has been learnt that the chief minister never issued such appeal in the public domain.

He was arrested from Demow residence in Sivasagar district by Assam Police and brought to Guwahati.