Tender floated for road project

SHILLONG: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) has floated tender for all the four packages of the Shillong-Dawki-Tamabil road project, including four-laning of the road from Umshyrpi up to Baniun. The tender amount for each of the packages is over Rs 120 crore.

Informing this here on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong also said that the new Dawki bridge will not be constructed in the same place but upstream for which fresh alignment has been made.

The construction of the new Dawki bridge has been pending for years and the two-lane bridge is expected to replace the single-lane 136-metre suspension bridge built by the British as overland link between the provinces of the then East Bengal and Assam.

Earlier, the Defence authorities had agreed to part with land for construction and upgradation of the Shillong-Tamabil road.

Confirming this, Tynsong said that the Union Defence ministry has agreed to give 12.45 acres of land at Rilbong for the purpose.

The mega project is being funded by Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at an estimated cost of Rs 1377.5 crore including land acquisition

Once the road condition improves, it would be beneficial for Guwahati-Shillong-Dhaka bus service and also facilitate trade between the neighbouring countries.