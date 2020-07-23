Assam voices concern over nod to inter-state pig transport

GUWAHATI: The Assam animal husbandry and veterinary department has expressed concern over the Centre’s directive permitting inter-state transportation of livestock, a move which it feared might pose grave risk to a state where over 17000 pigs died of African Swine Fever since May this year.

“Our state is fighting on multiple fronts at this moment. Besides COVID-19 pandemic, the people of Assam have been hugely affected by floods. African Swine Fever (ASF) is adding to our woes. So inter-state transportation of livestock may bring more bio hazards and will be risky,” state animal husbandry and veterinary minister, Atul Bora said.

The minister however said that he has taken up the department’s concern with Atul Chaturvedi, secretary, department of animal husbandry and dairying, on the recent directive of transportation of pigs to Assam from other states and the time frame in regards to culling of pigs to contain African Swine Fever (AFS). “He assured us all possible help and support in this regard,” Bora informed.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, the minister said that the department would suitably compensate the losses incurred by pig farmers due to the outbreak of AFS and that the culling process would start after August 15.

“Floods have delayed the culling preparations but we will start the process after August 15. Even as the department and the district administration has been able to maintain bio security (since the outbreak of AFS in May), as many as 17,118 pigs have died due to the disease,” Bora said.

The minister had on Wednesday chaired a meeting with officials of the department and National Research Centre on Pig, to review measures taken to control spread of ASF.

“We have assessed the current scenario in affected areas and deliberated on compensation for affected farmers to provide them much needed relief,” he said.

“I have directed the officials to revamp the testing facilities and stressed on proper implementation of other measures to stop spread of ASF,” Bora added.