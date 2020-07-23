Developed By: iNFOTYKE

First Assam Police woman dies of COVID-19

Covid-19News AlertREGIONAL
By From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, July 23:  Assam Police have lost its third personnel to COVID-19 so far. A police woman, Puni Mech Paul, employed at Namrup Police Station in Dibrugarh district succumbed to COVID-19 infection today.

Earlier, a havildar of Paltan Bazar Police station and a naik in 9th Assam Police Battalion had died of COVID-19 in the state.

“We are saddened to inform that WPC Puni Mech Paul, Namrup PS made the supreme sacrifice while fighting #COVID19. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and colleagues. The dedication & commitment of those who passed away fighting #Corona inspires us to serve the people,” tweeted the Director General Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta

So far, 982 police personnel in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and out of them 662 have recovered. Ninety recovered police personnel have resumed duty

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.