First Assam Police woman dies of COVID-19

Guwahati, July 23: Assam Police have lost its third personnel to COVID-19 so far. A police woman, Puni Mech Paul, employed at Namrup Police Station in Dibrugarh district succumbed to COVID-19 infection today.

Earlier, a havildar of Paltan Bazar Police station and a naik in 9th Assam Police Battalion had died of COVID-19 in the state.

“We are saddened to inform that WPC Puni Mech Paul, Namrup PS made the supreme sacrifice while fighting #COVID19. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and colleagues. The dedication & commitment of those who passed away fighting #Corona inspires us to serve the people,” tweeted the Director General Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta

So far, 982 police personnel in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and out of them 662 have recovered. Ninety recovered police personnel have resumed duty