KHADC denies NOC for railway line

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has denied issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the state Transport Department for the construction railway line in Ri Bhoi district.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Chief Executive Member (CEM) Titoswell Chyne informed that the Executive Committee had received a letter from the Department of Transport through the Deputy Commissioner Ri Bhoi District asking for an NOC once again from the Council with regard to acquisition of land for railway line in Byrnihat

“We have unanimously decided that we will not issue an NOC as we see that several organizations, the public are opposing railways in the state. We are taking the same stand that we do not want the railway line and we cannot issue the NOC for the purpose”, he said.

The KHADC received the letter on July 9. He said that the consent from the KHADC was sought for land acquisition for new BG (broad-gauge) railway line from Byrnihat to Lailad, Ri Bhoi district.