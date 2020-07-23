With two cases, CRPF seeks govt help

SHILLONG: The CRPF has sought a separate quarantine centre with two of its personnel testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Police sources said on Wednesday that a high level meeting was held to prevent the spread of coronavirus among the CRPF personnel.

The two CRPF personnel had returned to the state after completion of their leave.

According to sources, DGP, R Chandranathan held a video conference with the IG CRPF who is currently camping in Jorhat.

The meeting discussed about the need to follow protocols to prevent the spread of virus.

During the conversation, the CRPF sought help from the state government to have a quarantine centre exclusively for its personnel.

The DGP apprised the Chief Secretary regarding the requirement.

The DGP also suggested the CRPF chief to sanction leave for its personnel in a staggered manner.