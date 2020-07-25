Centre to take call on school reopening

SHILLONG: The state government will rely on the direction of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to decide on reopening of schools in the state.

Though there are many options, including promotions to higher classes, the Education department is yet to take a decision on the matter.

Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui said on Friday that any decision of the government will depend on the directive of the MHRD.

Students have missed classes for over four months and there is uncertainty over resumption of classes in the coming months with the surge in COVID cases in the state.

To a question, Rymbui doubted the efficacy of online classes as many students in the rural areas are being left out.