Klopp hits back after Lampard’s arrogant criticism

London: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hit back at Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after the latter branded the recently-crowned Premier League champions as arrogant following their clash.

Lampard was involved in a foul-mouthed touchline altercation with Klopp and his deputy Pep Lijnders during Chelsea’s 3-5 defeat at Anfield and following the conclusion of the game, the Chelsea manager referred to their behaviour as arrogant.

“We are not arrogant. Frank was in a competitive mood, I respect that a lot . What he has to learn is to finish it with the last whistle and he didn’t do that. Speaking afterwards about it, is not okay. Frank has to learn this, he has a lot of time to learn. (IANS)