Nazareth launches testing facility

SHILLONG: Ending a long wait, Nazareth Hospital has been able to add COVID-19 testing facility to its wide array of health care facilities.

According to the CMO of the hospital, Dr Gordon Rangad, ICMR has approved the use of US-FDA approved closed real time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) systems like GeneXpert which Nazareth Hospital has begun using from July 23.

For now the diagnostic machine is being used to test their own staff and patients and samples sent by the Government.

Dr Rangad said the GeneXpert can test eight samples at a time. He informed that the tests for those with MHIS are covered under the scheme, while others without insurance cover will have to pay Rs 3,200 for the test.

According to experts the advantage of GeneXpert is that testing can be done closer to the point of care (rather than only in centralized laboratories), which theoretically would improve turn-around times for test results as compared to laboratory instruments.

Another advantage of a GeneXpert facility is that not much space is needed to house the equipment.

Head of Microbiology, NEIGRIHMS, Dr AC Phukan said the RT-PCR diagnostic machines require nearly ten big rooms at NEIGRIHMS. He said the sensitivity of GeneXpert is as good as RT-PCR.

“From processing to reporting, it takes a total of two hours on the GeneXpert machine. This reduces the time taken for testing,” Dr Phukan said.

GeneXpert uses cartridges for rapid testing of COVID-19. These cartridges are manufactured by US Company Global Drug Facility (GDF), while GeneXpert is manufactured by a US firm Cepheid.

The cartridges can be used to detect COVID-19 in approximately 45 minutes. The only concern according to experts is India’s inability to manufacture the cartridges locally.

Meghalaya now uses Truenat in Tura Civil Hospital. Truenat is smaller and battery operated and requires minimal training. It is usable even in smaller settings such as the primary health centres. It uses a chip-based technology and takes just up to 60 minutes for a test, screening or confirmatory test, Dr Phukan informed.