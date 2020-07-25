WKH woman tests positive in city hospital

NONGSTOIN: A pregnant woman and resident of Rikhen in Mairang, West Khasi Hills tested positive for COVID-19 at H. Gordon Roberts Hospital in Shillong on Friday while a highly suspected positive case was also detected here during the first TrueNat test.

Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills T Lyngwa said the woman tested positive when she went to the hospital for check-up.

Meanwhile, the district administration and the Health department sealed the Holy Cross Hospital, Mairang, where the woman had visited earlier, for 24 hours to sanitise the whole hospital building in order to contain the spread of the virus.

The District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) said it was yet to be ascertained who the woman might have contacted before she tested positive, but a team of Health workers was sent to investigate the matter.

It was found that she had visited the OPD at Holy Cross Hospital.

The deputy commissioner said that the medical staff, who were on duty on July 20 when she visited the hospital, will be tested and placed under quarantine.

Suspected case

Sources confirmed that the suspected positive case, a policeman, was a resident of Nongpyndeng village and had returned from Delhi on July 20 and was quarantined at the institutionalquarantine centre in the village.

While the first TrueNat test came out positive, a second sample has been sent to Shillong for RT-PCR confirmation.